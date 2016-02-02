Australian Baseball Game Interrupted by Insane Hail Storm

A playoff game between Canberra Calvary and Adelaide Bite in the Australian Baseball League was suspended due to a massive hail storm over the weekend. Storms had been looming all day, and just before first pitch one of the commentators said, “There is appalling weather coming. Seriously, it is absolutely revolting what’s coming, here.” It finally hit in the first inning. The hail starts around the 15:40 mark of the video and continues for a good five minutes before turning to rain.

You can see the chunks of hail falling, but the sound is what’s truly remarkable. It sounds like a never-ending bucket of golf balls being dumped on a tin roof. The grounds crew frantically covered the field while weaving through the mess, but at one point you can see a guy tending to the mound who reacts like he got hit right in the head.

Videos by VICE

It was Game 2 of a best-of-three series and it had to be made up the next day. Canberra won the makeup, forcing Game 3, but Adelaide won the decisive game to head to the championship.

h/t CBS Sports