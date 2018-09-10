Australian BBQ Carries on After Guest Gets Stabbed With a Steak Knife

This weekend in Australia, a heated argument over the best place to have a barbecue resulted in a man being stabbed with a steak knife. This happened on Saturday afternoon during a 19th birthday party at Adelaide’s Playford Alivetown Park: a family-friendly locale and, by all accounts, a fine place to grill some meat. But one party guest was less than impressed with the spot.

“There was a conversation over the phone to relocate the barbecue,” witness Melissa Casey told Nine News. “Then he [the man on the phone] rocked up, screaming to pack up the barbecue and move on, and then a young guy stood up to defuse the situation and ended up in a brawl.”

Videos by VICE

The 18-year-old victim was reportedly trying to break up the fracas between the impassioned barbecue-goers when he was unceremoniously shanked in the thigh.

“It went all the way in, the blade—he just stabbed him really really fast,” Ms Casey recalled. “He was bleeding a lot out the back of his leg.”

The teenager was promptly rushed to the Lyell McEwen hospital, requiring surgery, while the stabber was told that he should probably leave. Police are now on the lookout for a man that they suspect is responsible for the attack.

The remaining partygoers, meanwhile, were determined to not let something as minor as a knife attack rain on their parade. They remained at the designated barbecue area, as arranged, and carried on their festivities throughout the afternoon.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.