Australian Guy Who Banged a Horse Says it Winked at Him

A 31-year-old guy named Daniel Raymond Webb-Jackson has been given 10 months’ jail for rooting a horse. He’ll serve a non-parole period of four months, which means he could be out next week, with time served.

This rather gross and sad story began in December when a trainer in Grafton, northern NSW, noticed his horses were unusually skittish. Suspecting someone had broken into the stables, he installed security cameras, only to catch a guy one month later.

On the night of January 22, cameras caught a man opening doors at the stables, which prompted the trainer to call police. They arrived a short time later to find Webb-Jackson crouched in a corner in the fourth stable. He was arrested after a scuffle and taken to Grafton Police station, where he attempted to excuse himself with the weirdest explanation possible.

According to the Grafton Daily Examiner, the guy told police that the horse had sniffed his crotch, then made direct eye contact with him and winked. And that’s why, he said, banging the horse was totally consensual.

Unconvinced, police charged him with an act of animal cruelty for 1) sexually penetrating the animal and 2) forcing it to perform fellatio.

According to the trainer the horse’s demeanour changed after the attack. “She is only a little two-year-old and we had to put her out in the paddock,” the trainer told reporter Jarrard Potter. “The filly went from being quiet to just being highly strung, she changed in 24 hours. We had to put her in the paddock to try and get her head right.

“You don’t want to see this sort of thing happening, it’s really sick stuff.”