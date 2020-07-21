Australian Number Plate X32 22A Goes Viral for Dumb But Amusing Reason

Custom plates in Australia are carefully regulated. Drivers can’t order whatever they want because invariably that would mean permitting a whole lot of profane and sexualy explicit number plates. So instead, drivers who want custom plates have their requests carefully monitored and sanctioned by state transport departments. You never see anything even vaguely offensive on Australia’s roads, which makes this a unique case, as it seems the governing body didn’t realise what they were approving.

At first the letter/number combination X32 22A means nothing, until you read it backwards:

The post was submitted on Monday night by a Reddit user named Mumsbud, and has since accumulated 22,000 points at time of writing. The comments thread has also filled with some 400 puns, including the top entry which reads “You’d hate to be rear-ended by that beauty.”

The car (appropriately a Holden Commodore) is registered in Western Australia, but apparently the design has influenced custom plate buyers around the nation. Over in Queensland, a quick search on Personalised Plates Queensland reveals that the combination “X32 22A has been searched 280 times recently.” It describes the plate number as “trending”.