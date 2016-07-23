Australian Rules Football Player Kicks Himself Hard Enough to Break His Own Leg

No one will ever accuse Australian Rules Football of being a soft sport. Hell, players tape themselves up like a Grandma Gertrude care package just to make sure none of their loose body parts get torn off. Well, today might take the cake for hard-core-ed-ness—or, more appropriately and rationally: horrifying-and-tragic-accident-ed-ness—as Western Bulldogs midfielder Mitch Wallis broke his own leg by kicking himself. A solid trigger warning on this one.

In the Bulldog’s Australian Football League match against the South Tuggeranong Knights today, Wallis was going for a kick when his leg got tangled up, consequently dealt a swift blow to the spot just above his own ankle. This resulted in a near-180 juggled rotation of his foot in an image that’s hard to shake. All the best wishes to Wallis for a speedy recovery.

Videos by VICE

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, had this to say about the day: