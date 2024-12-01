Australian Woman Acts ‘Hiss-terically’ After Finding Deadly Snake Slithering Up Her Leg While Driving

A slithering snake stunned a driver in Australia. The Victoria Police Department recounted the terrifying incident in a press release, explaining that they “were called to conduct a welfare check on a woman acting hiss-terically on the side of the road.”

Officers received reports of a barefoot woman who was attempting to flag down passing vehicles on the side of the road.

Videos by VICE

When they arrived at the scene, the woman explained that she had been driving about 50 mph. When she felt something on her foot, she looked down to find a deadly tiger snake slithering up her leg. The reptile is the fourth most venomous snake in the world.

According to the Australian Museum, tiger snakes can measure nearly eight feet long. The reptile’s size, complete with its often aggressive defense and toxic venom, make it extremely dangerous to humans. The museum noted that, while it’s generally shy and prefers escape over conflict, “a cornered tiger snake will put on an impressive threat display.”

Remarkably, the press release noted, the woman was able to fend off the reptile. She managed to weave through traffic, before pulling her car over and leaping out.

After the incident, the woman, who was medically assessed, was in “a state of shock,” police said. Soon thereafter, Melbourne Snake Control arrived. The company identified the offending reptile, before safely removing it from the car.

In a Facebook post, Melbourne Snake Control recounted arriving to the scene where “traffic was at a standstill.”

“After a bit of searching I located a tiger snake and safely removed it from the car,” the company wrote. “The owner of the vehicle was taken to hospital for suspected snake bite and is currently under observation but doing well.”