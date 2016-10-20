Australia’s Greatest Treasure, Shannon Noll, Has a New Video

​Australia’s favourite underdog Shannon Noll (robbed) is set to release his fifth studio album early next year. The first single from the record, “Who I Am,” is quintessentially Nollsie; lovable, inoffensive, “too right mate throw another snag on the barbie what is this bush week” guitar pop.

The video for the single drops today, and is much of the same. Cowboys and girls, windmills, utes, corrugated iron, sweeping plains etc. And Nollsie doing his trademark singing-up-to-the-sky, in-a-field, feet-extremely-far-apart stance.

“‘Who I Am’ is me saying this is me, like it or not.” Nollsie said of the track. “I think in this business people try to make you something you’re not. It’s a joyful song that is all about being yourself and doing the things that make you happy.”

Into it, dude. Bonza af. Let’s just hope the lads at Reclaim Australia don’t co-opt it and ruin everything.