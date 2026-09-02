Australia’s H5 Bird Flu Outbreak Is Now Infecting Dolphins, Seals and Foxes

Australia spent decades as the only landmass that the H5 strain of bird flu did not touch, the same strain that caused mayhem among wildlife and poultry around the world. That era is over, as the virus has shown up this year, spreading from migratory seabirds into Australian mammals, like a red fox near Adelaide, fur seals in South Australia, and now it’s spread to a dolphin, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The dolphin was found dead near Goolwa, south of Adelaide, with high levels of the virus found in its brain. Not surprising, as Dolphins sometimes follow seabirds around since the birds can spot fish from above. This clever hunting hack gives the virus the opportunity to hitch a ride on a whole new species.

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Australia Just Confirmed Its First Known Dolphin Death From H5 Bird Flu

Australia has now recorded 413 confirmed H5 bird flu infections in wildlife, with no confirmed cases in poultry or agricultural livestock, leading officials to say that the risk to humans remains low, for now. There is no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission. The bigger concern is where the virus can jump next, as seals and sea lions often gather in densely packed colonies that make them vulnerable to viruses should one make its way in.

As a precautionary measure, the Australian federal government is pulling out 24 researchers from its Macquarie Island station just before breeding season, fearing a major seal die-off would be severely psychologically distressing for staff to witness firsthand.

Over in Tasmania, officials are investigating the deaths of 100 little penguins on King Island, a task made all the more difficult since the animals were too decomposed to test for bird flu.