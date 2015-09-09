Austria Manager Celebrates Trip to France for Euro 2016 with Beret and Baguette

On Tuesday, Austria qualified for Euro 2016 with a 4-1 win over Sweden. To celebrate the occasion, manager Marcel Koller showed up to the post-match press conference wearing a beret and munching on a baguette. Short of delicately smoking a cigarette while silently judging everyone, this is the most obvious way to show you are down with the French.

Austria qualified for the European tournament—hosted by France next summer—by collecting 22 of a possible 24 points in their group.

The 54-year-old posed for photographs while eating a big mouthful of bread and appeared to dip the baguette into a cup of soup.

This is the first time Austria has qualified for the tournament, so they are pretty fired up.

