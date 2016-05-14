Autechre Dropped a Nasty 12-Minute Feedback Beat on BBC Radio 6 Last Night

On BBC Radio 6 Music yesterday evening, host Tom Ravenscroft premiered a 12-minute long, brutal track by the masters of sinister electronic music—Autechre.

Titled “feed1,” this is the first new music from the band since the release of their 2013 EP L-Event. “Feed1” displays the fritzed out electronic melodies and acid washed beats that the band have recently been performing live. “Sounds like I’m listening to a disease,” read Ravenscroft from a list of sent-in comments. But as the DJ noted, “it’s also strangely calming.”

Listen to it below.