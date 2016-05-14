Autechre Dropped a New Song “feed1” on BBC Radio 6

For nearly three decades, Autechre have been producing some of the most forward thinking, interesting electronic music around. Last night, the duo put out a new track on BBC’s Radio 6 titled “feed1.” It’s a song that messes around with all types of different electronic texture, creating thunderous and strange sounds that snake their way around a rhythm. It lasts for over ten minutes, and according to Twitter it will be coming off the legendary Warp Records. Hopefully the weirdness is yet to begin.

Listen here at the 2:02:43 mark. (Via Pitchfork)