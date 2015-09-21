Autechre Made A Massive, 4-Hour Mix of All Their Musical Influences

There are really not very many artists we’d be interested in hearing a four-hour “influences” mix from, so it speaks to the undeniable captivation Autechre holds over the electronic world that they could do just that and have it reach almost 50k plays in a week. At this point in their career, they cause IDM fans to rejoice when they decide to do anything at all.

On their new mix for Amsterdam-based label and events company Dekmantel, they gather up a lovely selection of the tracks by the likes of Kraftwerk, Newcleus, and Man Parrish that inspired them to start making music almost 25 years ago. It’s interesting to try to figure out how exactly they got from sonic experimentation of electro and hip-hop to the sheer algorithmic squalor that they’ve come to be known for, but it honestly makes their game-changing sound that much more intriguing. Have a listen below, and check out the group’s upcoming tour dates.

9/24 – Portland, OR @ Holocene (Tickets)

9/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial (Tickets)

9/29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro (Tickets)

10/1 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre (Tickets)

10/2 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount (Tickets)

10/3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Masonic Temple (Tickets)

10/4 – Boston, MA @ Paradise (Tickets)

10/5 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace (Tickets)

10/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (Tickets)

10/7 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall (Tickets)

10/8 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel (Tickets)

10/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West (Tickets)

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Social (Tickets)

10/11 – Miami, FL @ Grand Central (Tickets)

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Vulcan Gas Company (Tickets)

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre (Tickets)

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine (Tickets)

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater (Tickets)