Autograf’s Remix of GRiZ and Talib Kweli is Musical Sativa

Like a joyous cloud of western weed smoke, the musical goodness of GRiZ’s latest album Say It Loud continues to linger. Ahead of his upcoming Super Shagadelic Tour, the sax-funk-dance lord has released the For The Love remix EP, which sees a group of producers give their take on his track alongside hip-hop icon Talib Kweli.

To kick it all off we’ve been passed the blunt, I mean remix, of Chicago outfit Autograf’s flip of the tune. Be careful when you let this one rip, though. The tune has a whole weekend’s worth of hazy goodness dripping with good vibes, so only press play if you’re ready for the weekend.

Videos by VICE

Autograf is on Facebook // SoundCloud

GRiZ is on Facebook // SoundCloud