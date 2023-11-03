VIVVO’s $31 Wand Vibrator Made Me Cum in Under a Minute

I’m a creature of habit when it comes to sex toys. After years of riding, grinding, and testing products from budget and luxury brands alike, a lineup of trusted go-tos has naturally emerged; combination vibrators, G-spot wands, and lay-on toys are at the heart of my horny ecosystem, though every once in a while, a mushroom-shaped vibe or “vaginal alarm clock” will make a memorable appearance. My sex toy rotation is certainly swole, though it’s lacking in one category: I still haven’t found the perfect wand vibrator.

For the uninitiated, wand vibrators are external vibrators designed for powerful, direct clitoral stimulation. I have also had male partners who enjoy rubbing the vibrating tip on their gooch, and friends who will moonlight their wands—which tend to run large, as far as sex toys go—as back massagers. The “wand” category was spearheaded by sex toy companies in the 70s that moonlighted as vibrators, but today there are all kinds of iterations of the sex toy, including a bestselling vibrator on Amazon called the VIVVO:

VIVVO is not only the most famous sex toy from its maker, Ava, but the bestselling sex toy for clitoral vibrators on Amazon, period. On a site with more than 12 million products, that title means something. Many reviews on the site stretch back to the early days of the pandemic, when frustrated users sought reliable outlets for self-care, relaxation, and big orgasms.

That kind of praise for VIVVO hasn’t stopped, with one reviewer writing, “This thing here will make you orgasm 4 times in 20 minutes,” and another saying, “Ahhhmazing… Just get it. You deserve it! EASILY top 3 in my collection.”

Top three, eh? The wand vibes I had tried in the past just felt too intense on my clit, or else too humongous/un-sexy to lug around in the bedroom. This slick little vibe felt different, so I juiced it up to go to Pound Town, and deliver you my honest notes on one of the web’s favorite wand vibes.

What was rad

… Did I mention how entertaining the Amazon reviews for this vibrator are? Right off the bat, I knew that I would at least have a strong opinion about VIVVO given its fanfare, whether or not it proved to be for me. The internet is full of sus, bot-penned reviews, but only a real, cum-filled person would write something like “This thing has me shaking like a newborn deer,” or, “ [It] made my eyes roll back in my head and my toes curl. [I] even got a cramp in my leg. I don’t know whether to love it or hate it.”

Again, in the past, my issue with wand vibrators has been that they are simply too heavy to hold with one hand (I also have wimpy, brittle bird wrists despite my size 11 feet). I have a friend with an older wand vibrator that it over a foot long and weighs more than a pound, which is cool for them but wouldn’t work for me. Luckily, a VIVVO stan’s review reassured me that “It’s a nice size. Not gigantic like some wall-plugged lightsaber that requires two hands and a prayer to control.” No shade to folks who want their wands light-saber-large, but VIVVO’s 7.9 inches seemed much more manageable. There’s also a bulbous, soft tip on this toy with a lot of flexibility, which meant that I could easily roll around with it without ever feeling awkward or uncomfortable.

Photo by the Author

There are 20 patterns and eight intensities to explore on this sucker, but I found myself stoked on the first three settings alone, which were aerospace-levels of powerful. The toy’s vibrations were never rumbly, though, which I think is important when you’re dealing with a direct-contact toy; vibration consistency is crucial for me, and it felt like I was maneuvering a high-speed jet around my clit rather than an old cartoon jalopy. Sometimes, I even amped up the intensity to use the vibrator over my clothes, which was tight for quickie spank seshes. But most of all, I swiftly understood what reviewers meant when they said that VIVVO could make you cum in the blink of an eye. This wand wastes no time in getting you where you need to be.

What was tricky

VIVVO is about as loud as a Sonicare toothbrush, if that matters to you. Hot tip: Use your vibrator under the covers or over your clothes to further muffle the sound.

TL;DR

Ava’s VIVVO wand is the perfect, most affordable (it’s just over $30) clitoral vibrator for first-timers, curious couples, and vibrator aficionados who are thirsty for a wand that can really pull its weight in their sex toy lineup. The 7.9-inch length of the wand made it much easier for me to maneuver around than many of its competitors, and, most of all, the wand’s powerful vibrations helped my climax like a well-oiled machine. I was suspicious of the hype, but VIVVO is fully deserving of the brouhaha.

Purchase Ava’s VIVVO vibrating wand at Amazon.

