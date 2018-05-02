Beautiful Monster Girls Terrorize an Artist’s Sexy, Sci-Fi Universe

This article is part of our Women in Net Art series, a weekly column curated by artist Nicole Ruggiero. Read more articles from this series here.

This week’s artist proves you don’t have to be a lifelong computer whiz to build the CGI universe of your dreams. Stacie Ant is a Russian-Canadian artist and curator who’s currently based in Berlin, and, even though she only started working in 3D pretty recently, she has a really strong point of view. Her aesthetic is net nostalgia mixed with futuristic fashion (plus aliens).

A friend actually recommended Stacie’s work to me, and as soon as I saw her Windows 95 video and her CRT monitor pieces, I was like, “Okay, I like this girl!” There’s this cool 2000s throwback vibe mixed with sci-fi fantasy. Like, if you put The Sims in a blender with the Kardashians and put them into the set of Fifth Element, you might get Stacie’s work. I also love that all of her avatars are female! Hell yes.

I asked Stacie to share some of her work and fill out a questionnaire to help you get to know her better. Keep scrolling to get to all that. And before you go, make sure to snag the desktop and mobile wallpapers she designed exclusively for VICE!

You can download them for free HERE.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiML2JvHqrR/?taken-by=whosthereplease

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeHfhOPHG5j/?taken-by=whosthereplease

