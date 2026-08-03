Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Drops First Patch and Update on Xbox Launch

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has survived its rocky launch week and is ready to start rolling out updates to add new features and improve the overall gameplay experience.

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The launch of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game was unfortunately hit with some issues that stole most of the attention. The biggest stumble was that the game was unable to launch on Xbox Series consoles along with the other platforms. The team is still working on that issue, but does not have a final fix yet.

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Despite the Xbox launch problems, the rest of the game is still moving forward and the team is working to make improvements based on early user feedback and what they are seeing now that the game is in more hands.

The first update is live now and focuses on adding new content, quality-of-life upgrades, and rolling out a round of fixes to some of the bigger issues that have been found.

Here are the full patch notes for the latest update:

The Samurai Appa support-character skin

Keyboard control remapping (PC/Steam)

Deluxe Edition colors for Steam users

Plus a range of smaller bug fixes and improvements across the board.

Nintendo Switch players: this patch is rolling out on PlayStation and Steam for now. The Nintendo Switch version, along with future content, is on the way.

The team also released the following update for Xbox owners who are still waiting for access to the game…

“Xbox users: We are actively working with Microsoft to resolve the single issue holding up the launch.”

It’s a bit unfortunate that Xbox gamers are still left with no concrete timeline, but hopefully that version of the game is able to overcome this hurdle and launch in the very near future.

Additionally, the team has promised that the following items are priorities that are in the works for future updates:

Ranked Mode

Lobbies

Spectator Mode

a Beginner’s Zone

more Casual Modes

new tutorials and combo trials

It’s encouraging to hear that Beginner’s Zone and Casual Modes are in the works, because the game currently has a pretty punishing difficulty that could be a major hurdle for Avatar fans who aren’t fighting game experts.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is available now on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2. The Xbox Series console launch has been delayed, but is expected in the near future.