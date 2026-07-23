Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Suffers Messy Launch Drama and Delays

The official launch date for Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has arrived, but some very last minute problems are causing a rocky start on a few platforms.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is Delayed 6 Weeks on Xbox

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Season 2 of the live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender recently released on Netflix and the long-awaited animated feature film Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender just dropped a trailer before the upcoming release. The summer of Avatar was meant to continue this week with the launch of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game across consoles and PC, but there are a few major last minute issues.

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The launch has gone smoothly so far for PC and PS5 players, but Nintendo Switch and Xbox gamers can’t say the same. On the Nintendo Switch side, the game had to launch without crossplay with other platforms or language localization beyond English. Additionally, only the Standard version is available now and the Deluxe Edition will be available “as soon as possible.”

Things are worse for Xbox players though. Due to unforeseen circumstances on a backend feature, the Xbox version will now launch by September 3. Existing pre-orders will remain active and will not be cancelled.

This news dropped late yesterday, less than 24 hours before the game was scheduled to go live. According to the statement:

“Our priority is delivering the best possible experience on every platform and we are working tirelessly to make that happen. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continues support. We’re excited to get everyone into the fight as soon as possible.”

This is clearly tough news for Xbox gamers to hear, but hopefully the final product will be worth the wait for fans of fighting games and the Avatar franchise. Many Xbox owners are expressing their frustration and disappointed in response to the social media post announcing the shift in plans.

For those who are unfamiliar with the game, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game aims to bring the world of Avatar to life with hand-drawn 2D animations in a fighting game that features various modes and a large cast of characters.

Hand-Drawn 2D Animation Hand-drawn 2D animation faithfully brings characters and their unique fighting styles from Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and the expanded universe to life.

A Wealth of Game Modes Includes Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Offline & Online Play, Training Mode, Spectator Mode, an Art Gallery featuring never-before-seen concept art and much more!

Story and Arcade Mode Experience an all-new, original story outlined by show creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Tim Hedrick. Shape the fate of time and space in the main story mode, then dive into arcade runs featuring unique storylines for every playable character.



Be sure to check back soon for more Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game news and updates as the launch window plays out.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is available now on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. The Xbox Series console release is now estimated for sometime by September 3, 2026.