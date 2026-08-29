Avenged Sevenfold Concert Takes a Wild Turn After Fan Allegedly Steals and Crashes an Ambulance

We’ve heard of live shows going to some pretty extreme lengths before. Bloody mosh pits, brawls, fans taking dumps on the ground, passing pee around at festivals, the whole nine yards. But one fan at an Avenged Sevenfold concert did something that you would only imagine happening in movies.

During a tour stop in Phoenix, a 24-year-old woman named Grace Vicente was unbelievably drunk at their show. Local reports shared that she allegedly stole an ambulance that was left running outside the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater. Police said that Vicente works as a correctional officer in New Mexico and took the ambulance for a joyride before crashing into a wall and a truck shortly afterwards. In the midst of all the chaos, she also passed out in traffic.

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Authorities also claimed that the vehicle was running but there were no keys inside. So imagine the paramedics’ surprise when they went to grab a gurney at the Avenged Sevenfold show to find their ambulance gone.

According to reports gathered from Azfamily.com, her defense attorney argued that this is a one-off experience that is typically out of Vicente’s character. “She came here to attend a concert,” the lawyer told the judge. “Things just ended up happening that are completely out of her normal nature.”

Avenged Sevenfold Concert Turns into an Ambulance Joyride for One Fan in Phoenix

Sevenfold is currently wrapping up their summer co-headlining tour with Good Charlotte with a show on August 30th in Los Angeles. Then, according to their tour page, they’re slated to go overseas until October 23rd after a show in New Zealand.

This comes on the heels of their latest EP, Statica, which also marked the band’s pivot into full independence. Frontman M. Shadows ultimately found the idea of signing to a label in 2026 to be fruitless. He argued in a recent interview that they can barely help new artists, let alone a band with a deep enough fanbase like Avenged Sevenfold.

“Because of the way the music industry is now, we just don’t see a point of ever being on a label again. They really can’t do much for you,” Shadows argued. “They’ll tell you they can do a lot but they can’t. There’s no radio that matters. There’s no MTV. They’re gonna try to get you on TikTok which everyone can do themselves.”

Now, as independent artists, M. Shadows said Avenged Sevenfold can bypass all the label headaches and do the legwork themselves. “Now it’s all gone. Now I upload something on YouTube and on TikTok, and I can go play shows. I can make more money in one show than it would cost to make a record,” he argued. “And when they give you the money, you’re paying four times what that money is to get it back. So, there’s just no point.”

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)