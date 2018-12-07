Good God, the ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Is Depressing

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking pretty goddamn bleak. At the end of Infinity War, Thanos pulled a Leftovers and erased 50 percent of the entire population with one snap of his fat fingers. Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and the whole Guardians of the Galaxy team all disappeared in a cloud of digital dust, and Thanos kicked back on his space farm and celebrated a job well done.

On Friday, Marvel dropped the first trailer for Avengers 4, now officially titled Avengers: Endgame. The movie will presumably show the remaining Avengers coming back together to save the day and bring their friends back from wherever the hell they went. But from the look of the two-and-a-half-minute clip, it’s going to take a little effort to rally the troops—because everyone is very, very, very depressed.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame. In theaters April 26, 2019. pic.twitter.com/DFYmIq006o — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 7, 2018

First, the trailer checks in with Tony Stark, who’s pretty fucked. The guy is stuck hurtling through space with no chance of rescue, burning through the last of his oxygen supply to record Pepper a morose goodbye message.

“Don’t feel bad about this,” he says, wistfully looking out into the endless expanse of space. “Part of the journey is the end.”

Then, we get a shot of Captain America, who’s also supremely bummed. The guy’s hanging out in the Avengers HQ, shedding some stoic tears with Black Widow and Bruce Banner. Like Tony, we can tell just how deeply sad Steve Rogers is because he is staring far away.

The trailer only gives us a brief glimpse of Thor, and—surprise!—he’s also very bummed. Just look at how he channels the Sad Keanu meme and wears a black hoodie that clearly indicates his profound internal turmoil.

And look at Hawkeye, standing in the rain without an umbrella or even a hat. If that doesn’t say, “I am experiencing a great sadness,” then what does?

Presumably, Avengers 4 will have some kind of triumphant conclusion, where our noble heroes beat the glove right off Thanos’s hand and save the universe once again, but the trailer doesn’t give us much in the way of hope. The closest thing we’ve got is Black Widow, who makes a half-assed attempt to convince Cap that “this is going to work.”

“I know it is,” Captain America grumbles, “because I don’t know what I’m going to do if it doesn’t.” What a goddamn bummer!

The only person that seems to be doing alright is Ant-Man, who rolls up to the Avengers compound to distract Cap from his furtive crying session.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters April 26, 2019. Until then, give the gloomy-ass trailer a watch above and try to figure out how everybody is going to get through the deep emotional trauma of losing half of everyone you’ve ever known all at once.

