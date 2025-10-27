Aventon’s Early Black Friday Ebike Sales Are Already Here

I suppose it’s only fair that, as Christmas creeps in on Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving begins to muscle in on Halloween. As of my writing this, we’re exactly one month and a day from Black Friday, but retailers and brands are already breaking out the hors d’oeuvres.

This isn’t the largest deal on an ebike brand I’ve seen. Not all models are on sale, but those that are on sale are $200 off. But Aventons are already pretty reasonably priced, and they’ve been making some tweaks in recent years to trickle some new drivetrain features down into the affordable end of the ebike market.

Aventon’s Early Black Friday Deals on Ebikes Are Already Live

I’ve ridden a few Aventon ebikes over the years, and they occupy the archetype of an affordable ebike brand. Ebike prices have been coming down as design and component quality have risen, but even budget e-bikes break the $1,000 barrier.

Aventon’s bikes integrate their batteries nicely into their frames, whereas a number of high-profile competitors in the budget ebike space still rely on batteries mounted on the frame, 2020-style.

They’ve even branched out into more premium drivetrain components, such as mid-drive motors and torque sensors, on some of their newer models (although they remain primarily a hub motor and cadence sensor brand). These provide a more natural feel when pedaling.

If you’ve ever ridden an ebike and felt like your pedaling was just an act of formality —borderline fakery —as you spun the pedals while the motor kicked in so hard that it felt like your pedaling was doing nothing to move the bike, then the bike probably had a cadence sensor.

Not every Aventon bike is part of the early Black Friday sale, but all of those that are part of the sale include both cadence and torque sensors, which you can toggle between with the flick of a switch.

I’ve yet to ride one of Aventon’s switchable-sensor models. It’s a novel approach, although redundant. I’ve not ridden a torque-sensor ebike and have never wished I could switch to a cadence sensor.

But hey, you could leave it in torque sensor mode all the time if you like.