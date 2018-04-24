Avicii’s Family Have Shared a Statement Following His Death

On Friday news broke that the Swedish EDM DJ Avicii – born Tim Bergling – had died, after his body was found in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

Since then, musicians and fans alike have shared memories of his music and talents, and now his family have shared a statement thanking all of those who have shown support, Billboard reports. It reads:

We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.

Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honour Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.

We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.



With love,

The Tim Bergling Family

Tributes to the late DJ so far have included an impromptu gathering in Stockholm’s Sergels Torg plaza, where fans played his music, and Kygo’s Coachella set last weekend, which he ended with Avicii’s song “Without You.”



