Avicii Says He’s Working On “The Best Damn Album” of His Career

Swedish wunderkind Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii, took to Instagram on January 1 to announce that his New Year’s resolution is to make the “best damn album” of his career. He retired from touring in March 2016 for personal reasons, writing in a statement on his website at the time that the lifestyle prevented him from living “the life of a real person behind the artist.”

Bergling vowed to continue making music, though, and he released two collaborative tracks in 2016, “Taste The Feeling ” with Australian singer Conrad Sewell and “Back Where I Belong” with fellow Swede Otto Knows. In December, he parted ways with his longtime manager Ash Pournouri, who he had previously called his “brother” in his touring retirement letter.

The forthcoming LP will be Bergling’s third in his career, following 2015’s Stories.

While it might seem counterintuitive, Avicii very well could be the Bob Dylan of EDM. Meanwhile, in a May press conference, President Obama may have dropped a hint that he’s a fan of the man’s music.

