Avicii’s Family Releases Another Statement on the Late DJ’s Death

The family of Swedish DJ Tim Bergling—better known as Avicii—released a second statement this morning, paying tribute to the EDM artist who died last week at the age of 28.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” the statement reads. “An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

The statement alludes to Bergling’s struggles with fame and the psychological challenges he faced in adjusting to the pressures of the record industry. “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

Bergling’s family issued a first statement to the press on Tuesday, asking for privacy and thanking fans for their tributes.

Despite reports to the contrary, Bergling’s cause of death remains unconfirmed.

Read the statement in full below:

Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

