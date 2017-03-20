Avocado and Mixed Greens Salad Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the dressing:

1 cup|159 grams almonds

1 cup|70 grams nutritional yeast

1/4 cup|60 ml olive oil

2 tablespoons|31 grams bragg liquid aminos

for the salad:

2 avocados, halved, pitted, peeled, and diced

1 english cucumber, peeled and diced

3/4 cup|100 grams walnuts

1/2 cup|70 grams dried cranberries

1/2 cup|76 grams raisins

1 head romaine lettuce

1 (16-ounce|454 gram) package pre-washed mixed greens

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Make the dressing: In a blender or food processor, combine the almonds, yeast, olive oil, liquid aminos, and 3 1/2 cups water. Blend until smooth and refrigerate until ready to use.

2. In a large bowl, toss the avocados, cucumber, walnuts, cranberries, raisins, and lettuces with the salad dressing. Season with salt and pepper and serve with lasagna.