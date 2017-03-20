Avocado and Mixed Greens Salad Recipe

Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
for the dressing:
1 cup|159 grams almonds
1 cup|70 grams nutritional yeast
1/4 cup|60 ml olive oil
2 tablespoons|31 grams bragg liquid aminos
for the salad:
2 avocados, halved, pitted, peeled, and diced
1 english cucumber, peeled and diced
3/4 cup|100 grams walnuts
1/2 cup|70 grams dried cranberries
1/2 cup|76 grams raisins
1 head romaine lettuce
1 (16-ounce|454 gram) package pre-washed mixed greens
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Make the dressing: In a blender or food processor, combine the almonds, yeast, olive oil, liquid aminos, and 3 1/2 cups water. Blend until smooth and refrigerate until ready to use.
2. In a large bowl, toss the avocados, cucumber, walnuts, cranberries, raisins, and lettuces with the salad dressing. Season with salt and pepper and serve with lasagna.