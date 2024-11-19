Save Literally Thousands of Dollars On Organic Mattresses With Avocado’s Black Friday Sale

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Avocado Green Mattress has made a name for itself in the last few years, providing certified organic mattresses with innovative internal designs built from the ground up to give you a better (cooler) night’s sleep.

With the retail worker’s waking nightmare, Black Friday, coming up, Avocado has some great deals on mattresses, sheets, pillows, and even apparel. We’ve had a look through the deals and brought you some of the best. Plus a few I specifically picked out to add a little spice to your boudoir. You’re welcome.

Quick Look At avocado’s black Friday Deals

Avocado Green Mattress (15% off)

Avocado’s famous Green Mattress made from organic latex is an industry leader for a reason: it’s super soft and comfy. There are other reasons, but let’s be honest—if you’re in the market for a mattress, comfiness is definitely a top priority.

As an inner-spring mattress it provides durable back support (no slouching or sagging), and most importantly of all for you hot-sleepers out there (like me), it’s great for keeping you cool at night. Oh, and it has a 25-year limited warranty (that’s a quarter century).

Avocado Luxury Organic MAttress (20% off)

If you’re looking for a more body-hugging, super-soft sleeping experience, the Luxury Mattress is a great pick. Designed to provide a more plush, sinking into a big fluffy pillow kind of feel, the Luxury Mattress is filled with layers of latex, wool, and silk. Despite being a soft mattress, it’s still engineered to provide more support to the parts of your body that need it most — your hips, neck, and back.

Save literally thousands of dollars (on some sizes) by purchasing now.

Avocado Green Pillow (10% off)

While I was disappointed to learn this pillow is not literally green, it’s really just pillow-color, its manufacturing process is green. Made from organic, ethically sourced latex, kapok fiber, and cotton, the Avocado Green Pillow offers a cool, light, and airy night’s sleep — all without compromising spinal support.

Luxury Organic Plush Pillow (10% off)

The Luxury Organic Plush Pillow isn’t just another pillow, this one has a core of latex, wrapped in soft cotton. The medium-firm core provides the support you might need to keep from waking up with a crick in your neck.

Latex Wedge Pillow (10% off)

Wedge pillows should be standard for everyone’s bed in my opinion. They’re really nice for low back pain when you’re trying to sit up in bed and work, but they’re also really nice to have around for all the fun sex positions they open up — solo or with partners.

Wedge Pillow Waterproof Protector (10% off)

Whether you’re prone to spilling beverages in bed, or you have pets, a waterproof protector is a great investment for Avocado’s Wedge Pillow. Now, there are a lot of reasons wedge pillows are great to have on the bed, but let’s not pretend sex isn’t one of them. Because of that, and the many different liquids a wedge pillow could be exposed to (massage oils, lubes, the other ones you’re definitely thinking about) a waterproof layer can be a lifesaver when it’s time to clean up.

Deep Pocket Cotton Sheets (10% off)

There is nothing I hate more than when my fitted sheet comes undone in the middle of the night and I wake up sleeping on a bare-ass mattress. These Deep Pocket Cotton Sheets can help with that by offering a fitted sheet that tucks further and more snugly underneath your mattress.

Waterproof Mattress Protector (10% off)

I drink coffee on my bed all the time. Yes it’s a bad idea, and no I’m not going to stop. However, since investing in a waterproof mattress protector like this one, I’ve felt much more secure about this particular bad habit. Additionally, having a waterproof mattress protector in place makes cleaning up just about any liquid mess way easier — whether that’s a mess from sex, pets, or spilled coffee.

Alpaca Long Cardigan (50% off)

Some of the best deals in Avocado’s Black Friday sale are, surprisingly, on apparel. These Alpaca cardigans for instance are a steal at this price. Some of the deepest discounts on anything at Avocado can be found in the apparel section — and don’t be fooled, these aren’t cheap old branded merch. These are high quality garments made from all-natural (and super-soft) alpaca wool.