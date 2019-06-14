Avocado Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the mousse:

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup|120 ml pure maple syrup

¼ cup|60 ml agave nectar

¼ cup|60 ml (or more) fresh orange juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 large avocados, pits removed

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

for the crumble:

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

for the fruit salad:

⅔ cup blueberries

2-3 nectarines, pitted and thinly sliced

2-3 plums, pitted and thinly sliced

¼ cup granulated sugar

Directions

Make the mousse: Place the cocoa powder, maple syrup, agave, and salt in the bowl of a blender. Scoop the avocados in. Scrap the seeds out of the vanilla bean and add them in there, too. Purée until smooth, then transfer to 4 bowls. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the crumbs: Heat the oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl, combine the flour with the sugars, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the melted butter, then pinch the mixture until it forms pea-size clumps. Line a sheet tray with parchment and spread into an even layer. Bake until lightly brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool completely. Crumbs will keep in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Prepare the fruit: Toss the fruit in a medium bowl with the sugar. Set aside for at least 10 minutes to macerate. Toss the fruit together once more before serving. To serve, top each glass of mousse with some fruit and crumble. Serve immediately.

