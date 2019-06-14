Avocado Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the mousse:
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
½ cup|120 ml pure maple syrup
¼ cup|60 ml agave nectar
¼ cup|60 ml (or more) fresh orange juice
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 large avocados, pits removed
1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
for the crumble:
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
for the fruit salad:
⅔ cup blueberries
2-3 nectarines, pitted and thinly sliced
2-3 plums, pitted and thinly sliced
¼ cup granulated sugar
Directions
- Make the mousse: Place the cocoa powder, maple syrup, agave, and salt in the bowl of a blender. Scoop the avocados in. Scrap the seeds out of the vanilla bean and add them in there, too. Purée until smooth, then transfer to 4 bowls. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the crumbs: Heat the oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl, combine the flour with the sugars, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the melted butter, then pinch the mixture until it forms pea-size clumps. Line a sheet tray with parchment and spread into an even layer. Bake until lightly brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool completely. Crumbs will keep in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
- Prepare the fruit: Toss the fruit in a medium bowl with the sugar. Set aside for at least 10 minutes to macerate. Toss the fruit together once more before serving.
- To serve, top each glass of mousse with some fruit and crumble. Serve immediately.
