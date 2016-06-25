VICE
Avocado, Grapefruit, and Crab Salad

Servings: 4

Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

225 grams jumbo lump crab meat

52 grams mayonnaise

20 grams finely chopped coriander

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 ruby red grapefruit, zested, peel removed, supremed, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

tortilla chips, for serving

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine the crab meat with the mayonnaise, coriander, avocado, grapefruit zest and pieces, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve with tortilla chips.

