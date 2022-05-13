The Best Mattress Deals From Avocado’s Memorial Day Sale

You only get one spine in this life, bud, so unless you’re RoboCop, you best be treating it to a great mattress—not a meh mattress, not an OK mattress, but a top-notch mattress. Just think of all the pro bono work those bones put in to keep you hiking, twirling, smashing, and walking to the corner store! The least you can do for yourself is get your mattress off the floor and into a bed frame—or better yet, get a hot deal on mattresses that have achieved the kind of cult-fave status Jared Leto could only dream of. (Can he chill??)

We’re firm believers that there’s a mattress for every budget and body out there, for everyone from charming grifters to responsible homeowners and beyond, and some of our top-shelf favorites come from Avocado. This is the kind of mattress company that would even make Gwyneth Paltrow jelly, because it curates a plush range of 100% certified organic and vegan mattresses for cribs, toppers, and mattresses, and it’s also Climate Neutral Certified. (Avocado’s latest carbon footprint intake has been fully offset.) And from now until June 6, it’s offering 10% off sitewide with the code SAVE10 for Memorial Day.

We know, we know. A mattress is a big purchase, no question about it. But do we really want to burn through our tax return (again) on Aperol spritzes and fancy candles? It’s tempting, but deep down, we also seek the far more substantial gratification of investing in the kind of mattress that would make our helicopter parents proud, our backs (and lovers) satisfied, and is actually doing its part to be less wasteful. Here are some of the best deals on mattresses and more from Avocado’s sale, so you can truly start to massage and bon voyage.

The best signature mattress deal

It’s America’s best-selling certified organic mattress for a reason—thousands of reasons, actually, because it has over 17,000 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating—and now, Avocado’s signature Green Mattress has never been closer to our Gollum-like grasp. “I had my eye on this mattress for a few years,” writes one reviewer. “I loved that it was made out of natural materials, but that it wasn’t all latex, or coils, or wool, but [that it’s] a combination.”

The brand’s PETA-approved vegan mattress deal

It ain’t easy getting PETA’s approval, but these mattress lairds have done it. Avocado’s signature vegan mattress is also certified organic, hand-tufted in Los Angeles, and engineered with up to 1,414 pocketed support coils to make sure you’re always taken care of.

The best mattress topper deal

Brand spankin’ new, and on sale? We’re in. The Eco Organic Mattress Topper is crafted in Los Angeles, California with two inches of 100% certified organic latex from Avocado’s own sustainable farms in India and Guatemala, and uses no toxic chemicals or polyurethane foams.

The best vegan pillow deal

Your sweet noggin deserves the kind of pillow that feels like a face throne, and Avocado is here to help you sweet princes get the pampering you deserve with its certified organic pillow. This veritable adult plushie (shhh) is stuffed with an inner jersey cotton liner, and has an adjustable fill made out of certified organic latex and kapok fibers.

Nighty night, champion.

