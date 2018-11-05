Avocado Stout Is the Beer Nobody Asked For

Of all of life’s pleasurable gustatory combos—Oreos and milk, PB+J, bread and butter—there’s one pairing that, in my mind, stands head and shoulders above the rest: guacamole (and its attendant salty tortilla chips) washed down with an ice-cold beer. Now one London pub is taking that concept to the next level in a bold attempt to improve upon perfection by making and serving an avocado stout.



Located just a brisk walk from the city’s iconic London Bridge, Long Arm Pub & Brewery has created a dark brew laced with the flavors of the creamy fruit, which it has christened, entirely appropriately, “Millennial Stout.” The world’s current crop of 22-to-37-year-olds can’t seem to get enough of the bulbous delicacy, devouring it in the form of Instagram-ready toasts, sloppy tacos and even sloppier avocado porn, so perhaps it was only a matter of time until brewers put two and two together to appease the young-ish masses with a carbonated, alcoholic version of their favorite fruit.

As described to London’s Evening Standard by the pub’s press office, Millennial Stout imbues a dark, malty base “with a subtle creamy avocado [flavor] and aroma” thanks to a secondary, avo-laced fermentation. The £5.50-per-pint specialty stout is being marketed by the pub as vegan, to appeal to animal product-abstaining drinkers who shun certain beers and stouts that are filtered with ingredients such as fish bladders or gelatin, and launches today in order to coincide with World Vegan Month. According to LiveKindly, the cruelty-free quaff will be complemented by vegan bites such as sliders, nuggets, and Kentucky Fried Cauliflower.

That’s all well and good—as long as you consider avocados vegan. But as we learned last month—when game show host Sandi Toksvig claimed that produce including almonds, kiwi, butternut squash, melons and, yes, avocados are not vegan—some Brits don’t.

Not sure what vegans would actually eat if they couldn’t indulge in the above items—but maybe if they make an exception for a few pints of Millennial Stout, they’ll forget all about the rules and go crazy on some fruit salad.