‘Avowed’ Continues Its Legendary Streak With a Major Update

Avowed turned out to be yet another Obsidian Entertainment win! The captivating RPG has only gotten better with every passing week. To add to its quality, Avowed recently received its 1.2.3 patch, adding a swath of necessary fixes into the mix. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s get into these patch details!

‘Avowed’ Crashes And Major Issues

Resolved a crash related to GameThread timing out.

Fixed a crash when pressing ESC after climbing a ladder.

Fixed a crash that occurred when playing on PC with an Xbox Account signed in and losing an internet connection.

Addressed a rare rendering-related crash

Quests And Area Design

Yatzli now correctly advances Avowed‘s “A Path to the Garden” quest even if “One Last Drink” was completed before meeting Temerti & Yatzli in Thirdborn.

Ofryc will now appear as intended in Paradis near the end of “Dawntreader.”

“Shadows of the Past” now progresses correctly if the player enters Naku Kubel immediately after it becomes accessible.

Sanza now correctly rewards the player when turning in the first map.

Wilfrith’s Map properly taken from the player’s inventory when given to Sanza.

Removed a “Quest Available” icon from a quest giver in Shatterscarp if they have been killed.

Fixed an issue where a conversation with Yatzli during “The Siege of Paradis” would start too early.

Fixed an issue where a dream conversation in Dawnshore would end prematurely.

Corrected conditionals preventing certain end slides from playing.

The Avowed “Precious Light” quest marker now appears correctly if Adelgund was spoken to before the quest starts.

Amadio in Emerald Stair no longer reacts as if the xaurips have been killed when only damaged by an elemental interaction.

Sargamis’ dialogue after choosing to sacrifice himself is no longer cut off.

Quests And Area Design (2)

Fixed an issue where dreamthralls outside of Naku Kubel would drop dead unexpectedly.

Xaurips in the Deadfall Highlands (Shatterscarp) will no longer follow the player outside their intended area.

The Belderreno bounty encounter now spawns more reliably.

Players can no longer skip talking to Darle after burning the nests in “Fires in the Mine.”

Fixed an issue where four of the same Great Sword could be picked up outside of Paradis.

Players can now properly give illicit goods to Daiko under certain conditions in “The Wasteland Courier.”

Players can now properly exit the conversation with Forgemaster Dela in Solace Keep when unsure about which weapon to upgrade.

Players can no longer use parkour on the rocks to bypass part of “Boundaries of Antiquity.”

The Pyromancer in Dawnshore no longer clips into and out of the ground.

The “Message From Afar” quest now properly completes if the player exited The Strangleroot in an unintended way.

Added a proper quest marker for “Mapping the Living Lands: Galawain’s Tusks.”

Corrected the requirements for the achievement “The Outer Worlds.”

Arcane Veil Balance Adjustments: Damage Reduction: 50% → 25% Cooldown: 10s → 15s

Environmental Fixes: Characters don’t react to electrified water when standing above it, jumping over it, or standing on an ice platform.

Companion Behavior: Companions will now assist in combat more reliably. Companions will no longer rarely disappear after skipping a cutscene.

‘Avowed’ Combat and Encounters: Encounters with waves of enemies now spawn more reliably. Fixed rare cases where NPCs would teleport under the map. Improved behavior for water-borne electrical damage. Melee weapons (except one-handed swords) now properly trigger camera shakes when hitting enemies. Newly spawned enemies during combat now detect the player correctly.

Avowed Player Movement and Camera Fixes: Fixed an issue where the Steel Garotte guard’s weapon would enlarge when taking damage before a conversation. The player camera no longer lurches when opening a small lockbox.

The player will no longer: Levitate briefly after opening a sarcophagus. Momentarily uncrouch when opening a small lockbox. Be unable to move after loading a save where Arcane Veil was active.



Audio Improvements