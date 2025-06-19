Avril Lavigne and Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Reunite for Warped Tour Performance

It’s been 15 years since Avril Lavigne and Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley divorced, after marrying in 2006, and the pair just reunited on stage at Washington D.C. Warped Tour for a fan-thrilling performance of Sum 41’s “In Too Deep.”

On June 15th, Lavigne was delivering a headlining set at the big festival when, roughly eight songs into her show, she brought out Whibley, her former husband and the frontman for now-retired Canadian punk rock band Sum 41.

“What do you say we bring one of the OG Warped Tour bands back out here tonight to join me right now?” Lavigne said to the crowd before welcoming her ex to the stage. “Let’s hear it for Deryck from Sum fucking 41!”

“Holy shit, goddamn. I thought I fucking quit music,” Whibley said, greeting the crowed, referring to Sum 41 retiring earlier this year. “But how the fuck can I miss the Warped Tour, right? I’ve come out of my three- or four-month retirement for two reasons: to be with the Warped Tour family, and to be with the one, the only, the motherfucking princess.” The pair then went into their performance of Sum 41’s “In Too Deep.”

Believe it or not, Avril Lavigne had never played a Van’s Warped Tour, which sounds crazy considering how big of a role she played in the rise of the early 2000s pop-punk/rock scene.

In a statement to Rolling Stone after her headlining set was announced, Lavigne said, “So many of the bands I grew up listening to got their start playing this legendary tour and many of my friends are nostalgic for those parking lot summers, so I’m excited to be a part of this new rendition.”

Avril Lavigne on tour

