Avril Lavigne Embarking On ‘Round 2’ of Greatest Hits Tour in 2025

Avril Lavigne is hitting the road again in 2025, and she’s bringing some fellow Canadians along for the ride. The pop-rock queen is embarking on the second round of her “Greatest Hits” tour next year, with Simple Plan and Fefe Dobson as support, as well as Floridian rockers We The Kings.

“Round two let’s fking gooooo,” Lavigne exclaimed in a post on Instagram announcing the tour. “When I launched the Greatest Hits tour last year, I was so blown away by all your loveeeeee. You guys sold it out and I wasn’t ready for it to be over.” Lavigne went on to reveal her tourmates, and added, “Can’t wait to see you all in the US and Canada in 2025.”

Tickets for the 20+ shows will go on sale Friday at 10 am local time.

See a full list of dates below:

Sun May 18 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre +

Tue May 20 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre +

Sun May 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre *

Tue May 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *

Wed May 28 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater *

Fri May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Tue Jun 03 – London, ON – Canada Life Place +

Thu Jun 05 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort +

Sat Jun 07 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *

Sun Jun 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Tue Jun 10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

Thu Jun 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis *

Tue Jun 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

Wed Jun 18 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

Fri Jun 20 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sat Jun 21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^

Mon Jun 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place *^

Thu Jun 26 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Fri Jun 27 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

Sun Jun 29 – Burls Creek, ON – Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

Sat Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Festival Grounds