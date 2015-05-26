Aw Yeah, “Holding On” Proves Disclosure’s Second Album Is Gonna Be Fresh

Disclosure just dropped “Holding On,” the first single from their sophomore album, and the moment you hear that soul-churning cry from Grammy-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter, you just know the next five minutes are going to be tasty.

A lot of Disclosure fans have been wringing their hands over the duo’s pop success, dreading the inevitable crossing over to the bland side. But this mid-tempo groover proves the Lawrence brothers remain obsessed with gospel house and early 2000s UK garage and 2-step—and they’re sticking with the nostalgic club sounds that got them to the top of the pop charts.

“Holding On” is a winner: the bassline pops, the big hooks deliver, and the slinky 2-step/UK garage gait gives their charming guest vocalist enough room to stretch out cheeky lines like, “I ain’t hiding from the truth / when the truth won’t let me lie / right next to you.”

“Bang That,” the other track Disclosure dropped earlier this month, was the first new music they’d released in two years—yes, it really has been that long since Settle. The yet-untitled second album is due sometime this year, and if the recent “surprise album” trend means anything, it might land without warning. STAY WOKE.

