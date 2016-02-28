Award Season Is All About the Popcorn and Cocktails

The Oscars are almost here. Yeah, there’s more than a little controversy surrounding them this year. The #OscarsSoWhite campaign is in full effect, but many people will still be tuning in, either to see what Chris Rock has to say about the lack of diversity among the Academy’s nominees or to witness Leo’s forlorn vaping when he loses yet another nomination.

As for us, we may flip the channel over to see what our favorite celebrities are wearing, or we’ll be headed to a friend’s house for an excuse to eat good food and, of course, throw back a few adult beverages. Prepare to hate-watch an amalgamation of slinky gowns, teleprompter fumbles, and white guys literally patting each other on the back.

Or you could spend the night with a blanket, some horror movies, and a who-cares-about-that-damn-awards-show mentality. Either way, you might as well do it with some truffle popcorn in hand. That’s why we hit up our friends at Brooklyn’s Nitehawk Cinema for their best movie snacks.

Wherever and whatever you’re watching this Sunday, it’s rude to show up empty-handed, of course. So we’ve got a few easy popcorn recipes that you can bag up and bring with you, or a cocktail recipe that will make you look like a fancy, straight-out-of-Brooklyn bartender. Go ahead, throw back a few drinks, toss some cereal in with your popcorn, and enjoy.

Herbal, bitter, and a little sweet, the Perpetual Sunrise will be as complex as your feelings about that one scene in The Revenant.

And finally, have some breakfast for dinner—well, post-dinner, really—with Nitehawk’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn. It’s just what it sounds like. And it’s pretty great.

You’re gonna want to bookmark these for future Netflix and chill sessions… the kind where you actually watch the movie.