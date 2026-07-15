Award-Winning Actor Explains Onstage Mishap While Filling In for Mary J. Blige at Jay-Z’s NYC Performance

Jay-Z’s string of performances at Yankee Stadium made for some of the most memorable moments in hip-hop in years. Watching one of the greatest of all time comb through his classic albums and rap without missing a beat was a treat for any rap nerd. Moreover, it also brought out a ton of stars, with old collaborators or newer stars filling in the gaps.

One of those people was Teyana Taylor, slotting in the Mary J. Blige spot on “Can’t Knock The Hustle” during Hov’s grand finale at Yankee Stadium. She certainly had her fair share of audio issues while performing the classic intro from Reasonable Doubt. However, she trudged through the setbacks and showed out accordingly. Now, she’s expressing immense gratitude for the opportunity to conquer such a massive stage.

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In a lengthy, tender Instagram post, Teyana Taylor expressed that, despite not being able to hear anything, the moment still resonated. Moreover, it took her back to being a little kid who never would’ve dreamed of such an iconic moment.

“The sound & in-ears said ‘Not today.’ But guess what?? The gratitude was louder than any mic could ever be. I may not have been able to hear a damnnnnn thanggggg. But one thing I could do was SEE. I got to see this lil Harlem girl stand beside the GOAT… in Yankee Stadium… in front of over 40,000 people who showed so much love,” Taylor wrote in the caption.

Teyana Taylor Shows Love to Jay-Z for Letting Her Perform With Him at Yankee Stadium

“If you would’ve told this lil Harlem girl that one day she’d share a stage with JAY-Z in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world….she would’ve never believed you. Father God has a funny way of reminding you just how far you’ve come,” Teyana Taylor added. “One minute you’re caught up in everything that’s going wrong… and the next, He gently reminds you that you’re standing in the middle of a prayer you once whispered as a little girl in Jesus name, Amen.”

This isn’t the only beautiful moment she has shared with the Carter family. Back in January 2026, Teyana Taylor reflected on being a teenager doing choreography for Beyoncé’s “Ring The Alarm” music video. She learned from Beyoncé herself not to take things in the industry so personally and that money only matters so much if you don’t believe in yourself.

“Every single check ain’t going to hit your pocket, and that’s only if you truly believe in yourself. Believing in yourself is investing in yourself — and she taught me that,” Teyana Taylor said. “If the Beyoncé is this way and she’s so grounded and she’s so this, this is the way I need to be.”