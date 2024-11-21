Away’s Black Friday Sale Is Here to Help You (And Me) Flee to Canada

If you’re among the millions of people in the US who are suddenly entertaining the idea of a long term visit to a foreign country, you’re not alone! And what a perfect time for a fat stack of Black Friday deals from one of the best luggage-makers around, while they’re offering 25% off sitewide.

Away’s carry-on bags have seen me through work trips, personal trips, and more than one move. They’re spacious, extremely durable, and they have the slickest little wheels around. Here are our faves from Away’s Black Friday sale.

Quick Look at Away’s Best Black Friday Deals

The Bigger Carry-On for $221 ($74 off)

I’m terrible at packing. I always have way too much stuff and I end up having to sit on my luggage to get it to close.

The first time I tried Away’s Bigger Carry-On I was hooked. The internal storage system is great at compressing your clothes so you have more room for things like shoes and toiletries.

The Carry-On Aluminum Edition for $468 ($157 off)

This is like Away’s classic carry-on but with a bit more panache. The aluminum-clad version is like a rolling fortress for your belongings. It features upgraded versions of Away’s signature slip-slidey wheels, slow-rise hinges, and two all metal TSA-approved combination locks.

It’s designed to take a beating and keep your clothes, valuables, or secret sex toys safe from harm.

Softside Bigger Carry-On for $183 ($62 off)

The Softside Carry-On is like its hardshell siblings but the exterior is made from a high-strength nylon fabric giving it a stylish finish. The fabric exterior makes it a much quieter suitcase, no clicking and clacking as it bumps into things or slides into overhead compartments.

Plus, it’s still water resistant and features the interior storage system that made the other Away suitcases such good picks.

Large Toiletry Bag for $56 ($19 off)

Nothing upgrades your travel experience quite like adorable little bags to sort everything. This slick little number has a couple different pockets and soft but firm exterior of water-resistant nylon.

Mini Crossbody for $56 ($19 off)

Okay, this thing is adorable. It’s like a mini Away case that you can wear as a crossbody purse. It has the same tough hardened exterior, with a removable strap and a couple interior dividers for keeping all your stuff easy to sort through.

Micro Everywhere Bag for $24 ($11 off)

Okay, yes, this is the second tiny bag on this list, but this one is also really cute. It’s just big enough to fit your earbuds or small wallet, and it’s designed to look like a miniature replica of Away’s Everywhere Bags.