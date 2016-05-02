On the Other Side of This Door, Axl Rose Is Practicing with AC/DC

How far would you go to find out in advance if it’s worth buying tickets to AC/DC’s upcoming tour with new vocalist Axl Rose? Probably not as far as these intrepid bootleggers-in-training went. According to Metalsucks, a couple of superfans allegedly snuck over to AC/DC’s rehearsal studio in Lisbon, Portugal (where the first show of AC/DC’s upcoming world tour kicks off on May 7) and recorded the band practicing—or as much as they could hear of them through the studio’s doors. The end result—which we’ve obviously posted below—is, well… not bad?

Honestly, speaking as a fan, Axl DC sounds pretty decent, and is exactly what you’d expect to hear from this particular so-wrong-it-might-be-right pairing. Bon Scott, he ain’t, but Axl’s scratchy yowl does mesh quite well with AC/DC’s trademark sound, and given the relative volume and clarity of the what’s coming through that steel door, it sounds like his pipes are in order, too.

Dare we allow ourselves some cautious optimism about the upcoming AC/DC-plus-Axl Rose tourdates?