Axel Boman’s Dinky Remix for Crosstown Rebels is a Predictably Brilliant Sunset Scorcher

Chilean producer Alejandra Iglesias’s been making music as Dinky since the beginning of the 00s, and her trippy, minimal releases have ended up on imprints like Traum, Cocoon, and Ostgut Ton. This coming Friday sees her drop another 12″ on Damian Lazarus’ Crosstown Rebels. The Casa EP comes back with a pair of remixes from Satori and Axel Boman. Which is a very good thing indeed.

Of course an Axel Boman remix was going to be this good. It’s Axel Boman remixing Dinky. That’s a combination on par with chips and gravy, Kirk and Tyrone from Corrie, or continental lager and a huge packet of ready salted ruffled crisps. Bold claims, I know, but totally truthful ones nevertheless. Boman’s sultry, summery, and seductive take on “Casa” is the kind of record that makes you want to slip into a pair of slides and soak up the dying rays of the day from the side of a swimming pool. It’s the lilo-lounger we’ve been waiting for all year, and you can hear it exclusively here on THUMP. Check it out below.

The Casa 12″ arrives on July 8th via Crosstown Rebels and you can pre-order it here.

Dinky is on Facebook // SoundCloud