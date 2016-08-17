Axl, Slash and Duff are Back Together, and Touring Australia Early Next Year

Image from Instagram.

It may well be called the Not In This Lifetime Tour but it is, actually, in fact, happening in this very lifetime.

Videos by VICE

Everyone’s favourite hard rock band—and Model Off Duty t-shirt—have announced that they are, as many fans suspected, touring Australian stadiums early next year.

Apparently news of the tour leaked early when pedestrians spotted an ad for the tour on an electronic billboard above a pub in Melbourne. Which is just beautiful.

This will be the first time that Axl Rose will have toured Australia with former members Slash and Duff McKagan since 1993.

The band will tour nationally, hitting Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane, playing the insanely huge Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has in the past seen the likes of Michael Jackson and Madonna.

In other words, it will be lit.

Tickets go on sale Friday 26 August through Ticketek. Check out the tour dates below:

Tuesday 7 February at QSAC Stadium, Brisbane

Friday 10 February at ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday 14 February at the MCG, Melbourne

Saturday 18 February at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Tuesday 21 February at Perth Domain Stadium, Perth

Watch the video to “Sweet Child O Mine” below to get in the mf zone: