Today is a good day for Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso, as well as everyone with a thirst for new material retaining the spirit of Swedish House Mafia. On their latest track, “Can’t Hold Us Down,” the duo dial up serious 2008 electro vibes while staying true to their festival-ready sound.

The track will air tonight on Zane Lowe’s BBC Radio 1 show as his hottest record in the world. Hang on tight – this one has some twists and turns that may have you flying out of your seat.