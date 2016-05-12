Settle Into a Summer Evening of Self-Molestation with AyOwA’s New Track “Sommer”

About a year ago, Copenhagen-based electronica duo AyOwA sat in a basement and wrote “Sommer,” a wishful ode to a season that never really came to fruition. You remember summer in Denmark last year, right? Rain poured from the battered June sky in sheets of Nordic rage matched only by the accompanying gusts of wind that left us ducking for cover from decapitating tree branches. It was “LOL”, but definitely not in the lighthearted, family-friendly way. More in the ironic crying/screaming/dying sort of way. Although if you want to be an optimistic prick about it, last year’s shitty summer was actually a stroke of luck. Without it, we might have ended up with another sappy pop monstrosity instead of the lustful, yearning sexiness that shines through in “Sommer.”

And shine it does, my friends, shine it does. Let’s be real: Danish isn’t the most beautiful language. It has none of the sing-song melody and charm of other Scandinavian tongues, and people from opposite ends of this miniscule country need subtitles to understand each other. But when Hannah Schneider whispers sweet nothings in your ear to the smooth, reverbed chill of Nicolai Kornerup’s masterful production, it’s like settling into an evening of undisturbed self-molestation knowing that there’s enough Thai boxes in your freezer for you to never have to leave the house again. Yes, it’s that good.

If you’re so moved by “Sommer” that you’re thinking ‘I have to see AyOwA play right NOW’ then you’re in luck, because they will be gracing the stage at Rust tonight in Copenhagen. And if you’re thinking: ‘Damn, that first part was so me but I don’t live in Copenhagen’ then you can get your shit together and plan a trip to see them at Distortion in Vesterbro on June 2nd.