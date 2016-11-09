Azealia Banks Celebrates Trump Win Via Facebook

It’s not all commiserating via social media today – over on Facebook​, rapper Azealia Banks is celebrating Donald Trump’s US election victory. Banks, who has publicly backed Trump from early on in his campaign, shared a number of statuses feting the Republican candidate and election winner.



Not known for mincing her words, she praised Trump for having “beat the media,” stating “HE IS MY FUCKING HERO RIGHT NOW.” She also criticised the Clinton campaign and its endorsement by a large number of celebrity musicians, noting “they said Katy and Gaga was backstage crying I would have laughed real hard and loud right in their faces LMFAOOO […] All these celebrities thought their dry ass celebrity power was gonna sway the people but this is just proof of how stupid the American people are NOT.”



See Azealia’s remarks in full below, and read more election takes from the music world here​:



(Lead image via YouTube​)