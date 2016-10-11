Azealia Banks Has Signed a Record Deal With the Wu-Tang’s RZA

Remember Azealia Banks? She released one consummate banger in “212”, a relatively good mixtape called Fantasea, and a kind of okay and long-delayed debut album that was more known for its folklore than its reality.

Well, earlier this year she released “The Big Big Beat”, a track so good it was impossible to ignore until Banks started spouting out all manner of distasteful opinions on Twitter, culminating in her being kicked off the service (something which, arguably, should happen to everyone if we are to make humanity a more wholesome, positive place). In the end, Banks was banned from playing festivals and abolished into relative obscurity, forgotten, reappearing only on the rare and diminishing occasion that someone felt an urge to put on “212” in the cheese-hour of a house party.

Yet it turns out not everyone forgot about Banks. This year she’s starring in the film Coco, where she plays a twenty-something female rapper from Brooklyn who wants to pursue a music career. Which sounds less of a movie and more of a revised reality show, but whatever. It’s directed by RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan, who has reportedly now signed Banks up to a new record deal.

