Azealia Banks Is Facing a Potential Ban from Entering the UK After Her Racist Zayn Malik Tweets

Yesterday, New York City rapper Azealia Banks fired off a series of inflammatory tweets at several groups of people, including Disney Channel star Skai Jackson and the entirety of the UK grime scene. One of the more intense rants she went on was against pop star and former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

She hurled a ton of obscenities at Malik, attacking both what she saw as plagarizing her work in videos, as well as straight up sending racial slurs his way. In response to her actions she was dropped from the lineup of Rinse FM’s Born & Bred Festival in London, and she is now reportedly part of a larger investigation by UK government.

According to NME, Banks’s rant is being further investigated by UK’s Home Office to determine whether or not they will let her into the country in the future. In a statement given to NME, a home office representative said “Coming to the UK is a privilege, and we expect those who come here to respect our shared values. The Home Secretary has the power to exclude an individual if she considers that his or her presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good or if their exclusion is justified on public policy grounds.”



Meanwhile, Banks made a lengthier statement with regard to her words towards Malik and Jackson last night on Twitter:

Thoughts on everything (loads of typos) pic.twitter.com/kmGhgkrKyz — BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) May 11, 2016

