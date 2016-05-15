Azealia Banks Writes Apology Letter on Instagram for Recent Actions

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Yesterday, Azealia Banks apologized for her recent actions and statements. The past week or so, she caught heavy flak from multiple groups and people, sending inflammatory comments to Disney Channel’s Skai Jackson, The UK’s Grime Scene, and notably a bunch of slurs to Zayn Malik. This all resulted in Banks being kicked off of her headlining spot at the UK’s Rinse Festival, a possible ban from the UK, and led to her writing a different essay on Instagram about mental health and blackness. She wrote the statement to all her fans in an Instagram photo, writing “employing racial/sexual slurs/stereotypes in attempts to make fun of or degrade another person or group is absolutely unacceptable and is not fair or fun for anyone.”
Read the full statement below.