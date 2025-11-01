B.G. Shares Why Lil Wayne Didn’t Make It to Verzuz Battle Against No Limit

There were two notable absences in the Cash Money/No Limit Verzuz at ComplexCon. One of which was Turk, something Birdman was particular about highlighting. The other was Lil Wayne, the biggest star of the Cash Money army. Initially, it made sense why he wouldn’t make it. Lil Wayne was working on his own tour, and the schedules might not have aligned. However, according to B.G., that wasn’t the problem at all.

Recently, the Chopper City in the Ghetto rapper spoke on The Breakfast Club in the aftermath of the Verzuz with No Limit. There, he addresses the notable absence of Lil Wayne and why he couldn’t make it. Apparently, Weezy was extremely under the weather and even had to cancel his own gig. “I talked to Wayne yesterday, and I talked to Wayne the morning before the Verzuz,” B.G. says. “Shorty wasn’t feeling good. He had a concert that same night and canceled that as well.”

B.G. Says Lil Wayne Was Too Sick to Perform at Verzuz

Additionally, the Cash Money artist says that a strong allure for Swizz Beatz and the people behind Verzuz was to have Lil Wayne there. Without that, there was definitely some pain behind it. “Swizz (Beatz) was even hurt behind it,” B.G. explains. “That’s the reason Swizz even pulled the trigger on it in the first place.”

Unfortunately, at the end of the day, Wayne couldn’t pull through even for his own show. It was bad enough that he had to go to the hospital for it. But ultimately, B.G. understands. He realizes that they aren’t nearly as young and impenetrable as before. Consequently, he emphasizes health first.

“I think it was just that shorty wasn’t feeling good, because he was definitely supposed to be there,” B.G. adds. “He told me that he wasn’t feeling good, and that he had to go to the hospital. People be thinking it was whatever, but at the end of the day, we ain’t spring chickens no more.”

