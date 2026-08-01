Baba Is You Returns With 2-Player Strategy Game

Gaming fans who couldn’t get enough puzzling action from 2019’s Baba is You will soon be able to power through a full two-player campaign inspired by the indie hit.

Baba Is You: The Board Game

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Baba is You was a surprise hit in the indie game world when it released in 2019 and its unique puzzle mechanics have helped it earn an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam based on more than 12,000 user ratings.

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Now, more than six years after the video game’s original launch, Baba is You is returning in a brand-new form with a two-player strategy board game. Baba is You: The Board Game was announced earlier this week and will go live on Kickstarter on September 15.

The board game version of Baba is You operates with similar mechanics, as players must move something that is YOU onto something that is WIN (or vice versa).

“At the start of the game, nothing is WIN — you must use your actions to make something WIN and move onto it before your opponent can! But making something WIN is only the tip of this iceberg of possibilities. What happens when your opponent can control Keke and Rocks? Or when Baba is STRONG — strong enough to squash Keke? Or when the Flag is SCARED of anything that passes nearby? Or when the River is HOT enough to MELT other things? The possibilities are endless in this strategic, creative, and surprisingly funny puzzle game!”

The 2 player strategy game contains 7 worlds, each of which is made up of 5 scenarios. Each world can be played in roughly an hour.

Although the game is pitched as a campaign, the developer confirmed that you do not need to play all the games with the same two players and that it is replayable (and that one campaign won’t feel like another).

Each time you finish a scenario, the losing player decides which level to keep and which one to replace with the next level. So it’s possible for one level (and its rules) to stick around for multiple scenarios (even spanning into the next world), while another one is immediately ejected after a single play. So you’ll encounter wacky new combinations each time you play through a standalone world or an entire campaign.

When it comes to difficulty, it sounds like the puzzles can be challenging, but it won’t reach nearly the same difficulty spikes that some levels of the original game did.

“Rather than beating your head against a puzzle (which is certainly a fun challenge in its own right), you are competing against another human to gain the upper hand and claim victory. Each turn you have two actions: you can either move (pushing and/or pulling things as you move), or you can place a thing (to help you set up a rule or utilize an object). Whoever utilizes the rules of the scenario and the opportunities on the board best will win!”

At this point, there is no estimate release and shipping date for Baba is You: The Board Game. More details about the launch timeline will likely arrive when the Kickstarter goes live in mid-Septemeber.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on indie games and board games.

Baba is You: The Board Game is launching its Kickstarter on September 15, 2026.