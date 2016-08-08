Babeheaven Have Done it Again with the Ethereal Trip-Hop of “Moving On”

When Babeheaven released their debut single “Heaven” earlier this year, the collective hearts of the Noisey office melted. Arriving at a time when the sun felt like a distant and mythical being far beyond the horizon, the track was imbued with a sense that had us yearning for the sort of hazy, red-eyed afternoons that piece together the unparalleled joy of the great British summer. As the heat continues to beat on down, the band have returned with their follow up single “Moving On.”

The track soundtracks the evolving and revolving ideas of a relationship. Diving deep into the nuances of connection, it’s a beautifully immersive slice of ethereal trip-hop. Pinned together with lead vocalist Nancy Andersen’s shimmering voice, it’s another smooth triumph for the London based five piece. As time passes, it feels kinda like they’re morphing into this generation’s Portishead. Which is a bold claim, but fuck it: that’s the sort of thing you’re going to be coming out with if you listen to Babeheaven when stoned.

Videos by VICE

Pre-order the whole thing from Handsome Dad records here.