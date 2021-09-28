Stock Up on Horny Essentials for 50% Off at Babeland’s Mega Sale

In the infamous words of Salt-n-Pepa, let’s talk about sex, baby. All day we dream about it, and while it’s fun to have with your hand or your boo, it’s also worth stepping it up with toys, toys, toys—just for you, or with a partner. The right toy can take a sexy sesh from “ooh la la” to “OOOOH LA LA LA LA WOWOWOW,” and there’s kind of nothing better to treat yourself to than something that will make you see god via ultra ‘gasm, right?

Babeland has been serving pleasure products galore to the masses since 1993, so they definitely know a thing or two about what’s good, good, and oh my goooooood really really good, so they’re one of our fave spots for buying all of the vibes, rings, beads, and other sex toys of our dreams. And right now, they’re having a big ol’ sale. It’s a great time to snag some naughty nightstand-drawer goods, so follow us on over to the Babeland sale section and save dollars while scoring good vibrations.

The tiny travel vibe with big oomph

So you love the Hitachi Magic Wand, but don’t want to lug a hair-dryer-sized vibe around with you when you’re traveling, staying at your lover’s house, or just trying to maintain a sex toy collection that fits in a single desk drawer. This itty bitty vibe may be small, but it’s packed with mighty features, including three intensities, a bendable neck, and a USB-rechargeable battery.

A really, really discreet vibe

If you wanna bring your vibe on the go but really want to be sure it flies under the radar, pick up this rechargeable, waterproof, 10-function vibrator that looks just like a tube of lipstick. Yep, it’s got a cap, a convincing shade of red that could fool anyone at a glance, and a general air of classiness. “The angled ‘lipstick’ tip is ideal for applying pressure on either the flat side or the angled ridge,” Babeland notes, and one happy reviewer says, “In a sea of novelty vibes, this one takes the cake. You would think that something like this would feel super cheap, but to my surprise it actually packs a punch!”

The one with that’s bent in just the right way

This curved toy is optimized for hitting the G-spot or prostate, depending on where and on whom you wanna use it (and hey, why limit yourself)? It uses standard AA batteries if you’re the type who doesn’t like dealing with letting your toy plug in to charge, and has three intensity levels with four different pulsation patterns. And it’s half off, woot woot.

Cuffs that you can also wear to the club

Been interested in trying some restraint play, but intimidated by all the black leather energy? These hot pink, see-through cuffs for wrists and ankles are aesthetically friendly for not just your bedroom, but for wearing out and about, because why not? You can even carry them around in a matching bag, because you never know when you might wish to get tied up.

The best deal on anal beads we’ve seen in forever

If you’re new to the butt stuff game and wanna mess around back there without dropping like $150 on a world-class luxury anal vibe—which you should do eventually, because it’s worth it—here are the beads for you. They’re no-frills. They’re certainly not as flashy as Lovehoney’s iridescent glass beads. But they are here to rock your orgasms as you slowly pull them out when you’re about to achieve nirvana. “I find the act of insertion to be as pleasurable as their removal,” one reviewer says, while another dubs them, “Good for beginning, not so scary :)”. See for yourself for just 12 bucks right now—that’s the cost of, like, a mediocre sandwich these days, and a sandwich won’t make you cum super hard.

Fill those drawers and have a funky, freaky fall.

