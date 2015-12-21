Baby Ford’s Fabric Promo Mix is House at it’s Best

Bolton boy Peter Adshead’s spent the last three decades or so quietly becoming one of the most important—and under celebrated— producers in the history of British dance music. As Baby Ford he’s been releasing top notch house records since 1988. Basically, all you need to know is that he’s the guy, along with Thomas Melchoir, responsible for “Lady Science (NYC Sunrise)” which is a work of art on par with anything that that old hack Van Gough churned out.

He’s recently recorded an entry in fabric’s long running mix series and it’s a typically classy affair, taking in tracks from the likes of Derrick Carter, Pal Joey and Joy Orbison. Here’s what he had to say about fabric 85, “I borrowed an E&S DJR400 rotary mixer from a friend (thanks again Piers). Then I picked a bunch of my favourite records, some new tracks, some in-house productions, and some classics. Pressed record and went for a take, “Good luck studio”, that kind of vibe. Trying to capture the moment in the mix, then I tidied it up with some edits afterwards.” Sounds good doesn’t it?

Luckily for us, Baby Ford’s let us had a listen to this exclusive 30 minute promo mix for that one right here right now. Check it out below:

Baby Ford’s fabric 85 is out now on fabric. Head here for more information.